Lil’Jordan Humphrey shines in Week 2 NFL preseason

The New Orleans Saints are showing they have depth behind WR Michael Thomas at the position.

Marquez Callaway had a big night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he wasn’t the only receiver to jump off the screen. Texas product Lil’Jordan Humphrey was also on fire against the Jaguars and could be a factor early in the season with Thomas injured.

Stats

4 receptions, 74 yards, 1 TD

Analysis

Humphrey has a good mix of size and speed, making him a viable No. 2 receiver behind Callaway if the Saints go that route. Tre’Quan Smith is also in the equation, but Callaway took a big step tonight. Humphrey has also produced, showing New Orleans is more than a one-man show at receiver.

Fantasy implications

Humphrey is worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues. He’s going to get chances with Thomas sidelined and has shown promise. Fantasy owners shouldn’t draft him in 12- team leagues until results suggest otherwise, but Humphrey is one to watch heading into meaningful game action.