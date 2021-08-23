 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Who will see playing time for Jaguars vs. Saints in Week 2 preseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints will face off in Week 2 of NFL preseason Monday night in primetime. We take a look at who’s likely to see playing time in this preseason matchup.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints looks towards Taysom Hill #7 during the second half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

UPDATE:

The New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in a preseason Monday Night Football matchup. Both teams have some intriguing quarterback situations to watch, as the Saints decide on who will start in Week 1 and the Jaguars pretend to decide the same thing.

Below, we will take a look at who each team is planning to play in this Week 2 tilt.

Quarterbacks

The Saints will give both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill work as head Coach Sean Payton decides how he will divvy up the quarterback touches in the regular season. Saints longtime beat writer, ESPN’s Mike Triplett, believes the battle is close, with Winston with a narrow edge. We don’t know how long and when each will play at this point, but they’ll both get a real chance to compete.

The Jaguars and the NFL’s No. 1 pick in the draft, Trevor Lawrence, will again get work in the second preseason game. Head coach Urban Meyer insists that Lawrence and Gardner Minshew are both in the running for the job. Who knows if he’s telling the truth, but it would be insane to start Minshew over Lawrence. Both will get work on Monday night and Lawrence will look to put some better tape up than he did Week 1.

Running Backs

We likely won’t see Alvin Kamara again while Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman compete for the backup job. Murray is probably who they want to see win the job, but he had a poor Week 1 in preseason. He’ll look to rebound this game.

James Robinson, Travis Etienne and Carlos Hyde all got work with the first team in Week 1. We’ll see if they change their approach in Week 2 or if this backfield remains a jumbled mess.

Wide Receivers

Tre’Quan Smith returned to practice last week, but then promptly missed three straight practices. He won’t play along with Michael Thomas, who is out for a few moths. Marquez Callaway saw a lot of work last week and that should remain as the team evaluates him and the quarterbacks.

Marvin Jones was Trevor Lawrence’s favorite receiver in Week 1 of preseason and they’ll probably give those two another chance to work on their connection for a couple drives at least. Collin Johnson, Laviska Shenault Jr. and Laquon Treadwell all got snaps with the first team. D.J. Chark should remain out with a finger injury.

Tight Ends

The Jaguars tight end situation is bleak, with James O’Shaughnessy and Chris Manhertz splitting first team snaps in Week 1. We’ll probably see that again this week.

It will be interesting to see if Adam Trautman continues to split time with Nick Vannett and Juwan Johnson. Trautman is the No.1 tight end in New Orleans, but his snaps may be diluted.

More From DraftKings Nation