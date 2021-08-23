Cam Newton will miss five days due to “a misunderstanding about (Covid) tests”

In a strange twist, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will need to be away from the Patriots facility for five days, per NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. His absence was explained in a statement from the Patriots:

Due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities, and as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Cam will be subject to the five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility...

This news confirms that Newton is not vaccinated, as the five day absence is linked to those who haven’t taken the vaccine. He will be eligible to return to practice on August 26th, which will be the second day of joint practices between the Patriots and Giants, per CBS Sports Jonathan Jones.

This should give Mac Jones a good chance to work alone with the first team and possibly take advantage in what appears to be a close competition for the starting job in New England.