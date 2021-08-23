Jameis Winston finds Marquez Callaway for two touchdowns vs. Jaguars [VIDEO]

It appears Jameis Winston is going to edge out Taysom Hill for the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback position. And he’s already got a connection with one receiver in particular.

Winston found Marquez Callaway for two touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the team’s second preseason game. Callaway made a stunning grab to get the first touchdown and Winston made sure to go to him again.

Winston’s ability to throw the deep ball is enticing for the Saints, especially with star receiver Michael Thomas set to miss time. Callaway is easing the pain of Thomas’ absence with his breakout performance.

The second-year receiver out of Tennessee had three catches for 61 yards in the team’s first preseason game and has now followed that up with five catches for 104 yards and two scores in the second game. It appears Callaway is going to be New Orleans’ top target for Winston assuming he is named the starting quarterback over Taysom Hill.