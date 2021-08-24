Hard Knocks live stream: How to watch episode 3 of HBO series following Cowboys in training camp

Hard Knocks continues with Episode 3, which will probably pick up after Week 1 of the preseason. The Dallas Cowboys are the center of attention in this year’s show and they have delivered some memorable moments already. Episode 3 features mailroom supervisor Jonathon Jackson playing cards with QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott. Here’s a look at the trailer.

The Hard Knocks series is featured on HBO, but if you don’t have an HBO subscription through your cable provider, you’ll still be able to watch via live stream. To do so, you’ll need a subscription to HBO Max streaming service. You can sign up and watch with the commercial free streaming service, which is available for $14.99 per month ($149.99 per year).

Once you’ve got a subscription, HBO Max has apps available to stream on most devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, gaming consules and more.

The Cowboys have had a rough preseason with Prescott’s injury, a COVID outbreak resulting in players being sent home and three losses, including the Hall of Fame game. They’ve got some work to do as the 2021 regular season approaches with high expectations in the NFC East.