Hard Knocks start time: When to watch episode 3 of HBO series following Cowboys in training camp

We’re halfway through the 2021 HBO Hard Knocks series featuring the Dallas Cowboys, with the third episode set to air Tuesday, August 24th at 10:00 p.m. ET.

If you missed last week’s episode of Hard Knocks and want to catch up on the action, be sure to check out our recap of the episode. This week, we’re likely to receive updates on the status of Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury, the impending explosion of second-year WR CeeDee Lamb, and the team’s surprising loss to the Texans in Week 2 of the preseason.

The Hard Knocks series is featured on HBO, but if you don’t have an HBO subscription through your cable provider, you’ll still be able to watch via live stream. To do so, you’ll need a subscription to HBO Max streaming service. Once you have a commercial-free subscription (you can’t stream with the most basic HBO Max subscription), HBO Max has apps available to stream on most devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, gaming consoles and more.