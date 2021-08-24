What happened in Episode 3 of HBO’s Hard Knocks featuring the Cowboys

Tonight was the third of five episodes of Hard Knocks, and featured the third game of the season between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

Let’s take a look at the biggest storylines emerging for the Dallas Cowboys this season of we recap the final episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks 2021.

One of the opening shots was this beautiful drone shot from NFL Films that shows the entire complex opened by the Cowboys and Jerry Jones in 2016. This is why we pay for HBO each month.

Isaac Alarcon from Monterrey, Mexico was one of the featured players, someone with no college football experience. He’s a part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, which gives teams extra space to develop players that are born abroad.

After struggles against the Arizona Cardinals in the second preseason game, Alarcon had a strong performance against the Texans. He looks to be closer to making the team after spending 2020 on the practice squad.

Also there were some nice moments with cornerback Trevon Diggs, Stefon Diggs little brother. His son Aaiden was the star of the episode cheering for his Dad while in the stands.

Spades with Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and the mailroom supervisor at The Star Jonathan Jackson. Jackson and Parsons were the winners, and there was plenty of trash talk involved.

And once the game came around, backup quarterback Ben DiNucci from James Madison did throw three interceptions to cost the Cowboys the game in a 20-14 loss. Dallas went to 0-3 during the preseason, but there were none of the famous Hard Knocks cuts scenes this week. The roster moves will wait until at least Episode 4.