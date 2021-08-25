 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full NFL Network schedule for Week 3 of NFL preseason

NFL Network is broadcasting seven games for out-of-market viewers in Week 3 of the preseason. We break down national and local broadcasting options, and how to watch the game via live stream.

By David Fucillo and Jovan C. Alford

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears runs against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bills defeated the Bears 41-15. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

NFL Network will be broadcasting seven games in Week 3 of the preseason for out-of-market viewers. To wrap up the preseason, the NFL Network will be bringing fans multiple games throughout the weekend, starting on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. ET and ending on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The preseason game that will garner the most attention is the Chicago Bears taking on the Tennessee Titans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will get the start for the Bears and will play roughly two quarters, according to head coach Matt Nagy.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

Friday, August 27th

Vikings vs. Chiefs

Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Vikings TV: FOX 9
Chiefs TV: Broadcast info
Moneyline odds: Chiefs -195, Vikings +165

Saturday, August 28th

Packers vs. Bills

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Packers TV: Broadcast info
Bills TV: WIVB 4 (CBS)
Moneyline odds: Bills -335, Packers +260

Bears vs. Titans

Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Bears TV: FOX32
Titans TV: Broadcast info
Moneyline odds: Bears -130, Titans +110

Chargers vs. Seahawks

Kickoff Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Chargers TV: CBS 2
Seahawks TV: Broadcast info
Moneyline odds: Seahawks -250, Chargers +200

Sunday, August 29th

Jaguars vs. Cowboys

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Jaguars TV: CBS 47/FOX 30
Cowboys TV: KTVT 11 (CBS)
Moneyline odds: Jaguars -155, Cowboys +135

Raiders vs. 49ers

Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Raiders TV: Broadcast info
49ers TV: KPIX 5 (CBS)
Moneyline odds: 49ers -180, Raiders +155

Patriots vs. Giants

Kickoff Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Patriots TV: Broadcast info
Giants TV: NBC 4
Moneyline odds: Patriots -155, Giants +135

