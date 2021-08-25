Full NFL Network schedule for Week 3 of NFL preseason

NFL Network will be broadcasting seven games in Week 3 of the preseason for out-of-market viewers. To wrap up the preseason, the NFL Network will be bringing fans multiple games throughout the weekend, starting on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. ET and ending on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The preseason game that will garner the most attention is the Chicago Bears taking on the Tennessee Titans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will get the start for the Bears and will play roughly two quarters, according to head coach Matt Nagy.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

Friday, August 27th

Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Vikings TV: FOX 9

Chiefs TV: Broadcast info

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -195, Vikings +165

Saturday, August 28th

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Packers TV: Broadcast info

Bills TV: WIVB 4 (CBS)

Moneyline odds: Bills -335, Packers +260

Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Bears TV: FOX32

Titans TV: Broadcast info

Moneyline odds: Bears -130, Titans +110

Kickoff Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Chargers TV: CBS 2

Seahawks TV: Broadcast info

Moneyline odds: Seahawks -250, Chargers +200

Sunday, August 29th

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Jaguars TV: CBS 47/FOX 30

Cowboys TV: KTVT 11 (CBS)

Moneyline odds: Jaguars -155, Cowboys +135

Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Raiders TV: Broadcast info

49ers TV: KPIX 5 (CBS)

Moneyline odds: 49ers -180, Raiders +155

Kickoff Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Patriots TV: Broadcast info

Giants TV: NBC 4

Moneyline odds: Patriots -155, Giants +135