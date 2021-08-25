Full NFL Network schedule for Week 3 of NFL preseason

NFL Network will be broadcasting seven games in Week 3 of the preseason for out-of-market viewers. To wrap up the preseason, the NFL Network will be bringing fans multiple games throughout the weekend, starting on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. ET and ending on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET.
The preseason game that will garner the most attention is the Chicago Bears taking on the Tennessee Titans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will get the start for the Bears and will play roughly two quarters, according to head coach Matt Nagy.
If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.
Friday, August 27th
Vikings vs. Chiefs
Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Vikings TV: FOX 9
Chiefs TV: Broadcast info
Moneyline odds: Chiefs -195, Vikings +165
Saturday, August 28th
Packers vs. Bills
Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Packers TV: Broadcast info
Bills TV: WIVB 4 (CBS)
Moneyline odds: Bills -335, Packers +260
Bears vs. Titans
Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Bears TV: FOX32
Titans TV: Broadcast info
Moneyline odds: Bears -130, Titans +110
Chargers vs. Seahawks
Kickoff Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Chargers TV: CBS 2
Seahawks TV: Broadcast info
Moneyline odds: Seahawks -250, Chargers +200
Sunday, August 29th
Jaguars vs. Cowboys
Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Jaguars TV: CBS 47/FOX 30
Cowboys TV: KTVT 11 (CBS)
Moneyline odds: Jaguars -155, Cowboys +135
Raiders vs. 49ers
Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Raiders TV: Broadcast info
49ers TV: KPIX 5 (CBS)
Moneyline odds: 49ers -180, Raiders +155
Patriots vs. Giants
Kickoff Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Patriots TV: Broadcast info
Giants TV: NBC 4
Moneyline odds: Patriots -155, Giants +135