Report: Patriots trade Sony Michel to Rams for two late-round draft picks

The New England Patriots traded running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams for two late-round conditional draft picks, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Michel spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, which have a strong combination of running backs in their backfield with Damien Harris, James White and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. Michel rushed for more than 900 yards in each of his first two seasons before playing in just nine games in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Rams do not have a deep running back room after Cam Akers was ruled out for the season prior to the start of training camp. Furthermore, there is not much depth at all behind Darrell Henderson Jr., who is still dealing with a thumb injury. Behind him is Xavier Jones, Jake Funk and Otis Anderson, so this appears to be a trade that will make sense for both sides.