Titans place Ryan Tannehill on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Tennessee Titans have placed QB Ryan Tannehill on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Adam Schefter. The quarterback is expected to miss between five and 10 days, depending on his testing status. Logan Woodside and Matt Barkley are competing for the backup role.

The Titans recently had several cases including head coach Mike Vrabel. These cases have carried over to other teams, with Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop affected after having dinner with Titans players. Last year, Tennessee was one of the first teams to have a major COVID outbreak.

This news means Tannehill will be out for the team’s final preseason game Saturday against the Bears, although it was unsure how much the quarterback would actually play. If Tannehill misses 10 days, that would still give him the week to prepare for the team’s opening regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Titans are +3000 to win the Super Bowl this year and +1500 to win the AFC according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They are heavy favorites to win the AFC South at -115.