Colts place offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Eric Fisher on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday afternoon that they have placed both guard Quenton Nelson and tackle Eric Fisher on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s not specified if this was the result of a positive test or close contact but if similar to Ryan Tannehill’s status, they could miss five to 10 days.

This marks another blow to a Colts team that has been dealing with a spate of injuries throughout training camp, headlined by starting quarterback Carson Wentz undergoing foot surgery at the beginning of the month. The Pro Bowl linemen have spent a bulk of training camp rehabbing themselves as Nelson suffered a right foot injury at the start of camp while Fisher is still working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered with the Kansas City Chiefs last postseason.

Indy head coach Frank Reich estimated that the team’s vaccination rate is around 75 percent the last time he spoke to the media. The Colts will close out the preseason at Detroit on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.