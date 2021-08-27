What channel Vikings vs. Chiefs is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX 9 in Minneapolis, while you can find complete Chiefs’ broadcast info here. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Vikings roster and the Chiefs roster.

The Vikings are 0-2 so far this preseason, with the starting lineup for the team playing just about one and a half quarters so far. Though the third preseason tilt is traditionally the ‘dress rehearsal’ for the regular season. Though head coach Mike Zimmer hafsn’t announced exactly how long the starters will go, expect to see them well into the second quarter, if not for a drive or two in the third.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are undefeated heading into the penultimate preseason contest. The reigning AFC title winners have had a similar method to the Vikings in terms of the amount of playing time their big-name players have gotten so far. Mahomes and the rest of the projected starters have played about two full quarters combined between both preseason games. But they should see significantly more action this week. Since this will be their last tuneup before they start their season against the Cleveland Browns, it’s likely that they want the starters to shake as much rust off as possible.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The Chiefs are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -200 on the moneyline. The Vikings are a +170 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38.5 with the over juiced to -125.