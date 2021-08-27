What channel Steelers vs. Panthers is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. For TV info in the local markets, the Steelers broadcast map is available here, while the Panthers broadcast info is available here. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Steelers roster and the Panthers roster.

The Panthers are 0-2 this preseason after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week. Carolina fans have still barely had the chance to see their new quarterback in Sam Darnold. He played just a couple of drives last week, only throwing two passes, and didn’t play at all in the first preseason game. Expect him and the rest of the projected starters to play at least the first half in the third preseason tilt. This will be Pittsburgh's fourth and final preseason game after taking part in the Hall of Fame Game. Head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t announced what he plans to do with his starters in the final tune-up game. Starting QB Ben Rothlisberger got about a quarter of action in the win over Detroit and many of the other starters played well into the first half.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular-season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -180 on the moneyline. The Steelers are a +155 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 35 with the under juiced to -115.