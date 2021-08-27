What channel Eagles vs. Jets is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC 10 in Philadelphia, while you can find the Jets broadcast info here. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Eagles roster and the Jets roster.

The Jets are undefeated so far this preseason and saw their starters play a bit more and more as each week has gone on. Expect this week to be essentially the last time you see the starters until opening day. Rookie QB Zach Wilson and the rest of the projected starters should play well into the first half, if not a drive or two into the third quarter. The Eagles are 0-2 on the preseason and saw some of their rookies get their first taste of NFL action in week 2. Expect Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and the rest of the starting lineup to see a ton of reps in this game.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The Jets are a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -200 on the moneyline. The Eagles are a +170 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 34.