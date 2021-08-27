What channel Colts vs. Lions is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at Ford Field in Detroit Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX 59 in Indianapolis and FOX 2 in Detroit. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Colts roster and the Lions roster.

The Lions are 0-2 so far this preseason, and have only played their starters for about one quarter of the eight they’ve played so far. Last week Detroit scratched the vast majority of their expected starters for week one, including QB Jared Goff. Still, just like every other season, the third preseason game is always considered the dress rehearsal for the regular season. While head coach Dan Campbell hasn’t announced anything yet, expect the ones to get at least a full half of action, if not more.

The Colts are 2-0 this preseason but are in a bit of a weird spot. While the same concept og a dress rehearsal goes for Indy this week, it’s unclear if they’ll have their QB1 at the helm. Carson Wentz suffered an injury early in training camp, forcing him out of practice until this week. It’s still unsure if he’ll be ready to go by Friday, which means it’ll probably be either Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger leading the way for the Colts this week.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The Colts are a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -130on the moneyline. The Lions are a +110 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 33.5.