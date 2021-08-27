How to watch Friday, August 27th NFL Network schedule on TV and via live stream

NFL Network will be broadcasting Friday’s Preseason Week 3 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs for out-of-market viewers.

This is the last dress rehearsal before the real thing kicks off, and both the Chiefs and Vikings plan to give their starters some playing time early in the game. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told the press on Wednesday that he wants his starters to get some work. How much work remains to be seen, but they’ll likely be out before the second half, especially after seeing a fair amount of playing time last week.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer plans to do the same for his starters, though he was less clear about which ones. The Vikings have lost both of their preseason games so far, so the extra work might be helpful heading into the season.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Vikings TV: FOX 9

Chiefs TV: Broadcast info

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -200, Vikings +170