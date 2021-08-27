 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Terrace Marshall Jr. continues to show promise in Week 3 NFL preseason

Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. had a good showing in Week 3 of the NFL preseason. We recap his performance.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. scores a touchdown as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Terrace Marshall Jr. continues to show why the Carolina Panthers took him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft despite having a pair of 1,000-yard receivers last year on the team. Head coach Matt Rhule clearly wants three dynamic receivers in sets and Marshall Jr. is proving he can be just that. Here’s how the rookie measured up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Week 3 preseason stats

3 receptions, 43 yards, 1 TD

Analysis

Marshall Jr. didn’t see many targets with DJ Moore and Robby Anderson playing alongside him, but he made the most of the targets he did see. The rookie brought in all but one of his opportunities. He even made a nifty move on a screen pass to find the end zone, something Panthers fans will be excited about.

Fantasy implications

It’s clear Marshall Jr. will be involved in the offense, but he’s clearly fourth on the totem pole with Christian McCaffrey, Moore and Anderson ahead of him. If he’s able to carve out a role in the interior of the field while Anderson becomes more of a deep threat, Marshall Jr. could be worth keeping on your bench. Until he truly breaks out, he’s best left on waivers. The rookie has more value in keeper and dynasty formats.

More From DraftKings Nation