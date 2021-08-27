Ty Johnson punishes defenders in Week 3 NFL preseason

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson put his power on display in the team’s final game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night.

Stats

Johnson had 13 carries on the ground for 53 yards and a touchdown on Friday. He also snagged two receptions for 18 yards during the exhibition.

His highlights included trucking multiple Philly defenders throughout the evening.

TY JOHNSON DELIVERING PUNISHMENT



Analysis

Johnson is fighting to prove that not only does he belong on the 53-man roster, but can also be a primary ball carrier for the new-look Jets offense. He arrived to New York midway through the 2020 season off waivers and showed glimpses of the impact that he could have, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 31-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

He has plenty of competition to fight through with the running back room including Tevin Coleman, La’Mical Perine, and rookie Michael Carter, but he did play ahead of all but Coleman tonight.

Fantasy implications

Johnson has potential to be a battering ram style running back in goal line and third down situations, so keep your eye out for him as a potential later round/free agent pickup in deeper leagues.