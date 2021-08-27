Who will see playing time for Colts vs. Lions in Week 3 preseason

The Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions will play their third and final preseason games on Friday, August 27th. Below is a look at who may or may not be suiting up in the final tune-up game before the regular season begins.

Quarterbacks

Carson Wentz will be held out once again as he recovers from a foot injury. He returned to practice this week and barring any setbacks, reports seem to indicate he will be the starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Jared Goff made his Lions debut in Week 1 of the preseason before sitting out last weekend.

Running Backs

Colts starting Jonathan Taylor has not seen any touches during the preseason out of precaution, so don’t expect him to see much of a workload if any. For the Lions, D’Andre Swift is in danger of being unavailable for Week 1 of the regular season with a groin injury, so he will almost certainly be held out. Jamaal Williams was held out of last week’s game.

Wide Receivers

T.Y. Hilton does not have any statistics during preseason play this season and with Wentz out, there’s not much of a reason for him to be out there. It would be nice to see the Detroit wide receivers get some reps as a group that is not very deep, but it seems likely their top wideouts will be held out.

Tight Ends

Colts tight end Jack Doyle has been held out of the preseason as well as he prepares for the regular season. TJ Hockenson should play a big role in the Lions passing game, and he should be ready for Week 1.