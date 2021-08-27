Who will see playing time for Eagles vs. Jets in Week 3 preseason

The Philadelphia Eagles will head on the road to match up with the New York Jets in the final preseason game for both sides on Friday, August 27th. Below is a look at who may or may not be available as teams gear up for the regular season.

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts was taken to the hospital prior to last weekend’s preseason game with a stomach illness but returned to practice. He was expected to play in that game, so we’ll see if the coaching staff wants him out there on Friday. Zach Wilson played a decent amount in the first two preseason games, and it would make sense to give the rookie as many reps as possible to get him ready.

Running Backs

Miles Sanders saw two carries in the previous preseason game, but there isn’t much of a reason for him to see the field extensively on Friday night. It’s tough to know what to expect from the Jets running back room, but Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and La’Mical Perine have seen plenty of work this preseason.

Wide Receivers

Rookie first round pick DeVonta Smith made his preseason debut last week with a pair of catches for Philadelphia, and the receivers could see some time if the coaching staff wants Hurts to play with the team’s top pass catchers. Elijah Moore returned to practice this week and is expected to go for the Jets.

Tight Ends

The Eagles’ tight end duo of Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz should be solid, so we’ll see if either take the field on Friday. Tyler Kroft went for two touchdowns for the Jets last week, and he has been splitting time with Chris Herndon.