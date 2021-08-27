Who will see playing time for Steelers vs. Panthers in Week 3 preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers will play their final preseason game as they look ahead toward Week 1. Below is a look at the potential availability of players on the offensive skill positions.

Quarterbacks

Ben Roethlisberger sat out the team’s first two preseason games and looked good last weekend. The coaching staff probably saw what it needed to see from him looking toward the regular season. Sam Darnold threw just two passes in this preseason, but he is expected to play the entire first half along with the rest of the starting lineup on Friday.

Running Backs

Najee Harris has seen a limited number of carries but played in all three preseason games for the Steelers so far, so it would be wise to let him sit with a high workload expected this year. While much of the starting lineup will see a decent workload, Christian McCaffrey is expected to play very little if at all.

Wide Receivers

Pittsburgh wide receiver Chase Claypool sprained his ankle during practice last week but returned to practice. It doesn’t make much sense to risk further injury to one of the top receivers on the team in the final preseason game. Robby Anderson received a nice pay day this week with a two-year extension and had been dealing with a hamstring injury, and DJ Moore returned to practice after aggravating a back injury. We’ll see if both are able to play for more reps with their new starting quarterback in a game situation.

Tight Ends

Steelers rookie Pat Freiermuth caught a pair of touchdown passes in last week’s game as he splits time with Eric Ebron. There’s a good chance we see the Panthers’ top tight ends in the mix in this game.