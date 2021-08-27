Who will see playing time for Vikings vs. Chiefs in Week 3 preseason

The Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs will close out their regular season slate on Friday, August 27th. Below is a look at which players at the offensive skill positions may or may not suit up for this game.

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes has played a significant amount of snaps this preseason, and Andy Reid did not say whether he will take the field on Friday night. Kirk Cousins made his preseason debut last weekend, and we’ll see how many starters take the field this weekend.

Running Backs

Kansas City’s top two running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams left Friday’s preseason game with injuries. Edwards-Helaire suffered a slight ankle sprain and has been limited in practice, while Williams has not returned with a concussion. Alexander Mattison missed practice earlier this week with an apparent injury, and rookie Kene Nwangwu suffered a knee injury, which led the Vikings to signing Ito Smith to the backfield.

Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill sat out last week’s game with a hamstring injury, which does not seem to be a major issue. Justin Jefferson returned to practice last week after suffering a shoulder injury in camp, and Adam Thielen left last week’s game with a bruised thigh. Dede Westbrook recently practiced in full for the first time since last season’s ACL injury.

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce is among the top tight ends of the league, and he does not need to suit up in the final preseason game. Vikings blocking tight end Tyler Conklin has been dealing with a hamstring issue.