Report: Jameis Winston expected to be named Saints starting quarterback

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has not announced his starting quarterback for Week 1, but Ian Rapoport is reporting “all signs point to QB Jameis Winston being their starter.” Rapoport added that is would allow Taysom Hill to remain in his “gadget/do-everything role.”

Both quarterbacks have 219 passing yards through two preseason games. Winston has three touchdowns and an interception while Hill has two touchdowns. Winston is coming off a particularly impressive performance against the Jaguars in Week 2 of the preseason. He completed 9 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, with a pair of deep scores to wide receiver Marquez Callaway.

Winston has looked better than Hill through two preseason games, but given Payton’s love of what he thinks Hill brings to the table, it would seem to make sense for Payton to have Winston starting and Hill doing his thing as well. Whether it works out remains to be seen, but for now it appears the Saints have their Week 1 successor to Drew Brees.

The Saints close out their preseason on Saturday, August 28 against the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.