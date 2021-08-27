 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cardinals-Saints to now play Saturday afternoon due to Hurricane Ida

The preseason finale was originally scheduled to kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Caesars Superdome.

By Jovan C. Alford
An exterior view of the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that their preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT Saturday due to Hurricane Ida. The game was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Tropical Storm Ida is projected to make landfall Sunday in the Louisiana, where it likely be a hurricane. Preparations are necessary in advance of landfall and so the move up a day prior will provide additional time and manpower to finalize preparations for the impending hurricane.

Both teams will likely not play many starters in Saturday’s finale. Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he would err on the side of conservative when it came to playing time for the starters. Meanwhile for the Saints, we do not know have a firm answer if the starters will play on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Sean Payton announced on Friday that Jameis Winston will be the team’s starting quarterback when they open up the regular season against the Green Bay Packers on September 1. DraftKings Sportsbook has the total set at 34 points with the Saints listed as 3.5 point favorites.

More From DraftKings Nation