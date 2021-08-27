New York Jets TE Kenny Yeboah pulls down last second Hail Mary [VIDEO]

With his New York Jets down by eight in the final seconds of their preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, quarterback James Morgan threw up a desperation Hail Mary that was brought down by rookie tight end Kenny Yeboah in what is surely the play of the preseason.

The Jets went on to convert the two-point conversion to end the exhibition in a 31-31 tie.

HAIL MARY KENNY!!!!



WCBS/nyjets.com/Jets app pic.twitter.com/TucJwj8XU6 — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 28, 2021

With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson sitting out for the preseason finale, the backup Morgan got plenty of run for the Gang Green on Friday, completing 13 of his 23 passes for 158 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on the evening.

But having an even more impressive night was Yeboah, whose 49-yard game-winning grab capped off a monster night where he caught four passes for 100 yards, and two touchdowns. As an undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss, he’s trying to solidify himself a spot on the final 53-man roster and may have done just that on Friday.