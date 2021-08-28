What channel Chargers vs. Seahawks is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

XThe Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at Lumen Field in Seattle. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS 2 in the Chargers market, with full broadcast info for the Seahawks market available here. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Chargers roster and the Seahawks roster

The Chargers have taken a cautious approach to their starters under new head coach Brandon Staley, with Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and others spending each of the previous two preseason games on the sidelines. The Seahawks have played a few starters along the offensive line and in the back seven on defense, but Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and several more key contributors haven’t seen the field.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular-season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The Seahawks are a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and +205 on the moneyline. The Seahawks are a -255 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 35.