What channel Rams vs. Broncos is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at Empower Field in Denver. Kickoff is set for 9:05 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC 7 in the Rams market and KTVD My20 in the Broncos market. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Rams roster and the Broncos roster.

With just one preseason game remaining, the Rams face few questions at the top of their roster. In part for that reason, Matthew Stafford hasn’t taken a snap in either of the previous exhibitions despite only joining the team earlier in 2021. Conversely, the Broncos remain unclear about who they will start under center. Incumbent Drew Lock and newcomer Teddy Bridgewater will have one last chance to make their case for the job during Saturday’s tilt.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The Broncos are a 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -450 on the moneyline. The Rams are a +340 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 33.5.