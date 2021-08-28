What channel Bears vs. Titans is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Locally, the game will air on FOX32 in Chicago, while you can find full Titans broadcast info here. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Bears roster and the Titans roster.

The Chicago Bears got demolished in their second preseason game last weekend, losing 41-15 to the Buffalo Bills. Andy Dalton got the start for Bears, who completed 11-of-17 passes for 146 yards, 1 touchdown, and an interception. Rookie Justin Fields replaced Dalton, who had a solid day in his second preseason game. Fields completed 9-of-19 passes for 80 yards and led the Bears with 46 rushing yards. Fields will start against the Titans and play roughly two quarterbacks, according to Bears head coach Matt Nagy. As for Tennessee, they are 2-0 in the preseason after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The Bears are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -150 on the moneyline. The Titans are a +130 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.