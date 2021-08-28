What channel Ravens vs. Washington is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on WBAL 11 (NBC) in Baltimore and NBC 4 in Washington D.C. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Ravens roster and the Washington roster.

The Ravens have an astonishing 19 straight preseason victories dating back to 2016. While that’s certainly an oddity, it doesn’t actually mean anything. Lamar Jackson hasn’t touched the field in a preseason game this year and neither have the majority of the starters. If they have, it was for a drive here or there. Still, as the final game before the regular season kicks off, expect to see a healthy dose of Jackson and company in this one.

The Washington Football Team is 1-1 this preseason. Their roster is very much in a state of flex, with position battles raging up and down it at seemingly every spot, though QB1 has been solidified with Ryan Fitzpatrick. Because of that, pretty much every major player has seen at least a small bit of action so far this preseason. But expect this third and final game to really be the dress rehearsal for week one. The guys you see getting the majority of work here are going to be the ones getting most of the reps when the wins and losses matter.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -190 on the moneyline. Washington is a +160 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 32.5.