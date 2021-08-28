What channel Packers vs. Bills is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET. The Packers broadcast map is available here, while the game will air specifically on WIVB 4 (CBS) in the Bills market. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Packers roster and the Bills roster.

The Buffalo Bills are 2-0 so far this preseason and have played their projected starters for virtually none of it. QB Josh Allen hasn’t suited up at all, allowing Mitch Trubisky to get a vast majority of the reps. The lone familiar face on Buffalo that has suited up for significant action is OL Dion Dawkins, who was working back into football shape after a stint in the hospital with COVID. Still, expect Dawkins, and the rest of the projected starters to get plenty of work in this weekend in their final preseason game.

The Packers are in a similar situation as the Bills. Green Bay sat 32 players during last week’s preseason loss, so it was primarily second and third teamers handling the action there. Still, it’s likely Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the first-team players get a healthy workload here, in what is to be their only tune-up opportunity before the regular season gets underway.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The Bills are a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -450 on the moneyline. The Packers are a -+340 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.5.