What channel Bucs vs. Texans is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on WFLA 8 (NBC) in Tampa, while you can find the Texans broadcast info here. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Buccaneers roster and the Texans roster.

Houston should feel fortunate that Saturday’s game doesn’t count in the standings. While the Buccaneers come off a Super Bowl victory and have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, the Texans have awkwardly transitioned from Deshaun Watson to Tyrod Taylor and, perhaps eventually, Davis Mills. Tampa Bay did not play Brady a week ago and probably won’t on Saturday, but both Taylor and Mills could see extended action.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular-season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The Bucs are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -210 on the moneyline. The Texans are a +175 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.5.