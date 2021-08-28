What channel Cardinals vs. Saints is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints meet up in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET. The game was previously scheduled for 8 p.m., but kickoff was bumped up as Hurricane Ida approaches the coast of New Orleans.

The game will air on KPNX 12 (NBC) in the Cardinals market, while full broadcast info for the Saints is available here. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Cardinals roster and the Saints roster.

The Cardinals lost 17-14 to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, but it was the first preseason action for QB Kyler Murray and the first-team offense. Murray and Co. did not look good in the first quarter against the Chiefs. Murray was 1-of-4 for 2 yards and was sacked twice. The Cardinals have not announced who will play in the preseason finale, but did activate James Conner and Andy Isabella off the reserve/COVID-19 list off the last week. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-21 Monday night, thanks to a good performance from QB Jameis Winston. Winston established himself as the team’s starter, completing 9-of-10 passes for 123 yards and 2 TDs. Both of Winston’s touchdown passes went to wide receiver Marquez Callaway, who had 5 receptions for 104 yards.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -195 on the moneyline. The Cardinals are a +165 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 34.