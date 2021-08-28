Josh Allen looks ready for regular season in Week 3 NFL preseason

The Buffalo Bills finally got their starters some playing time in their preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday afternoon. Josh Allen and the Bills’ first-team offense did not look like it skipped a beat in the first half, producing two scoring drives.

Stats

Allen played all of the first half on Saturday, completing 20-of-26 passes for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Analysis

The fourth-year quarterback did show any signs of rust in his first preseason action this summer. Allen was back to making ridiculous throws out of the pocket and showcased his arm strength. His first touchdown pass was an absolute laser to second-year wide receiver Gabriel Davis on 3rd and long for a touchdown. Then Allen’s second touchdown pass went to second-year running back Zack Moss inside the red zone.

The former first-round pick appears to be in regular season shape and will try to get the Bills back to the AFC Championship game.

Fantasy implications

Allen will be picked at the top of fantasy football drafts after his performance last season. The 6-foot-5 quarterback completed 69.2% of his passes for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Allen also added 421 yards (102 carries) for eight touchdowns. His dual-threat ability makes him a weekly top-10 quarterback option in fantasy football.