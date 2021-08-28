Devin Singletary, Zack Moss get plenty of snaps in Week 3 NFL preseason

Both Devin Singletary and Zack Moss got a handful of touches in the first half of the Buffalo Bills’ preseason finale against the Green bay Packers on Saturday afternoon. Singletary officially got the start at running back but Moss ended up being the one who made the bigger impact in the exhibition.

Stats

Moss had five touches on the ground and in the passing game in this one. He had four carries for 10 yards on the afternoon and his lone reception was this three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen.

Josh Allen stands tall, takes the hit, and delivers the ball right to Zack Moss for the TD. #Bills pic.twitter.com/0BwfFXhzOe — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) August 28, 2021

Singletary, meanwhile, didn’t register any carries on the day but did snare two receptions for eight yards.

Analysis

Singletary was quiet on the stat sheet but he did participate in the every one of the team’s offensive snaps in the first quarter, clearly defining his role as RB1 in Buffalo. Taking over a bulk of the load in the second quarter, Moss showed his ability as a pass-catching threat with his touchdown and someone the Bills will utilize more often than not.

Fantasy implications

Buffalo is clearly going to utilize both of these backs heavily throughout the season and one’s fantasy value may cancel the other’s out. I wouldn’t slot either of these guys higher than a Flex option in deeper leagues.