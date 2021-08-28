Gabriel Davis makes a statement in Week 3 NFL preseason [VIDEO]

The Buffalo Bills are expecting big things from Gabriel Davis after a strong season last year. The Central Florida wide receiver has emerged as a possible No. 2 receiver for the Bills, especially with Cole Beasley primarily operating in the slot. With Josh Allen ascending as a quarterback and Stefon Diggs commanding more attention, Davis has the chance to put up big numbers this year.

Gabriel Davis Week 3 preseason stats

5 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD

Analysis

Davis is showing why he’s the front-runner to be the starting wide receiver opposite Diggs on the boundary. His speed and size is intriguing, and he’s able to take advantage of opportunities when given favorable matchups.

Allen also has worked with Davis previously, so the connection will be there. Emmanuel Sanders will have to compete with Beasley for snaps because Davis has pulled away in whatever camp battle those two had.

Fantasy implications

Diggs is going to get more attention from defenses and Beasley will command eyes in the middle of the field. This will give Davis plenty of 1-on-1 chances, and with Allen’s arm, there’s the chance he takes multiple deep shots to the UCF receiver per game. Davis isn’t going to be targeted heavily, but even the five or six opportunities per game could pay off. He’s worth a bench spot for sure.