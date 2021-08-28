Lamar Jackson struggles in Week 3 NFL preseason

The Baltimore Ravens hope to make a Super Bowl run this season behind QB Lamar Jackson, but the quarterback has been sidelined from preseason action with COVID issues and workload concerns. The quarterback finally did make an appearance in Week 3 against Washington Football Team.

Lamar Jackson Week 3 preseason stats

3/4, 29 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Analysis

With JK Dobbins going down early to a scary knee injury, the Ravens did the prudent thing and got Jackson out of the game. The quarterback didn’t look great in limited action, even taking two sacks in the process.

Fantasy implications

Jackson is still one of the top quarterback options in fantasy football despite his receivers and top running back on the sidelines. He’s a dual-threat star who can shift the course of a given matchup every week. Fantasy owners will still be looking at Jackson as a top option despite the injuries around him.