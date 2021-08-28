Justin Fields impressive in Week 3 NFL preseason

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been adamant about Andy Dalton being the Week 1 starter at quarterback and Justin Fields continues to make the case why he should be the top signal caller in the Windy City.

The rookie from Ohio State made the most of his start in the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday and certainly made his case.

Stats

Fields went 7-for-10 through the air for 54 yards and a touchdown on Saturday.

Here’s his total stats from the preseason:

Justin Fields in the preseason: 30-of-49, 276 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions; 11 carries, 92 yards, one rushing touchdown.



An all-around impressive showcase from Fields, who flashed poise and talent in his rookie preseason. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 29, 2021

Analysis

Chicago only took 17 offensive snaps in the first half with the Tennessee offense on the field for most of the half. Getting the ball back on their own 22 with just 1:47 left in the half, Fields successful executed a two-minute drill by methodically moving the ball down the field before rolling right and hitting Jesper Horsted for a 20-yard touchdown to give his team a halftime lead.

Fantasy implications

Fields is going to assume the starting role in Chicago at some point this season. While that doesn’t make him a primary backup option on your team just yet, keep tabs on him as the season unfurls.