Ty’son Williams has strong game in Week 3 NFL preseason

With the Baltimore Ravens starting running back J.K. Dobbins being forced from the game with a knee injury, the RB3 competition in Baltimore took on a bit more meaning than usual for a final preseason game. We still don’t know what Dobbins’ prognosis is, but to be prepared, we might need to bone up on our Ravens RB depth chart.

With Justice Hill missing practice due to an ankle injury since Week 1 of the preseason, Ty’son Williams has been showing well this preseason, including in this game with Washington. Besides multiple good runs, he showed blocking prowess, which many beat writers say has been his norm this year.

Stats

Four carries for 42 yards, one reception for -1 yard.

Analysis

Williams had nice burst and vision on his four runs, as he went for 12 and 22 yards on two of those. But where he shined was on a pass block of one of Tyler Huntley’s touchdown passes and then a run block that helped get Huntley into the end zone. That blocking prowess is something that is going to keep him on the team and give him a shot to move ahead of Hill.

Ty’Son Williams blocking his tail off as usual.



Might be RB2 in LV now. pic.twitter.com/fbJvUgpHls — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) August 28, 2021

Fantasy implications

There are too many moving pieces right now to say that Williams is a good add or draft pick in redraft leagues. If Dobbins does end up missing a long stretch of time, the Ravens could sign someone like Todd Gurley off the street to backup Gus Edwards. They could also still give Justice Hill, who was the likely No. 3 back coming into this season, the job. But, Williams have proven himself on the field all camp, both in practice and in games.

Check out this run against the Panthers in Week 2 of preseason.

This is Ty’Son Williams



Also known as the new front runner for the RB3 job in Baltimore pic.twitter.com/huJHSymnuX — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) August 22, 2021

And here’s what Baltimore Beatdown had to say about him:

Second-year standout running back Ty’Son Williams has been maybe the most impressive player for Baltimore over the last two preseason games. Williams has shown ability in all three major aspects of running back play (pass protection, receiving, taking handoffs). He’s also shown quick feet and jump cuts, power through contact and vision to set up second level defenders.

Williams moved around a lot in college and suffered an ACL injury in the process, but his ability was never in question. He’s 25-years old and most had probably given up on him, but there is no doubt that he’s made an impression this summer.