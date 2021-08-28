Tyler Huntley shows off his potential with huge outing in Week 3 NFL preseason

The Baltimore Ravens have an MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson, but Tyler Huntley is showing he can be a capable backup if the starter is forced to miss time. The Utah product has impressed in the preseason, especially in Week 3 against Washington Football Team.

Tyler Huntley Week 3 preseason stats

23/29, 279 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT (game in progress)

Analysis

Huntley has looked good in preseason play, bu this has been his best outing by far. These aren’t easy throws, especially with backups and third-stringers.

Huntley was lost in the crowd after a tough 2019 season with Utah, but he was highly touted as a quarterback coming into that year. The Ravens might be the only situation he could truly thrive in. This move appears to have worked out well for both parties.

Fantasy implications

Huntley is not worth rostering at the moment, but seems to fit Baltimore’s system perfectly. That’s good news for fantasy owners who could be worried about Jackson’s health. If the star does go down, Huntley is showing he can be a viable replacement option in Baltimore’s offense even if there are proven starters across the league elsewhere.