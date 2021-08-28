 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texans safety Justin Reid booms opening kickoff in Week 3 NFL preseason

Titans safety Justin Reid kicks off in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

By kate.magdziuk
Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) smiles before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans might just have a kicker controversy on their hands! Texans’ Ka’imi Fairbairn is out tonight due to precautionary reasons, per Aaron Wilson, and Reid will handle the kicking duties!

Reid will serve as the kicker tonight, so we may even get to see some field goal chances for the safety going into his fourth season with the Texans.

