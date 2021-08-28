Texans safety Justin Reid booms opening kickoff in Week 3 NFL preseason

The Houston Texans might just have a kicker controversy on their hands! Texans’ Ka’imi Fairbairn is out tonight due to precautionary reasons, per Aaron Wilson, and Reid will handle the kicking duties!
Reid will serve as the kicker tonight, so we may even get to see some field goal chances for the safety going into his fourth season with the Texans.
Nothing to see here, just Texans *safety* Justin Reid booming the opening kickoff to the goal line pic.twitter.com/Ira9p65Q0z— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 29, 2021