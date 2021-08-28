 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Seahawks RB Alex Collins makes case for RB2 job in Week 3 NFL preseason

Seahawks RB Alex Collins had a strong showing in Week 3 of the NFL preseason. We recap his performance.

kate.magdziuk
Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) breaks a tackle against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Brandon Facyson (28) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins appears to be in a bit of a competition with Rashaad Penny for the No. 2 running back role behind Chris Carson. And the good news for Collins is that he had a strong game against the Chargers on Saturday night.

Stats

Four rushing attempts for 21 yards and a touchdown. Three receptions for 27 yards.

Analysis

Collins scored from five-yards out in the first quarter and looked good running and catching the ball on multiple occasions. Penny on the other hand couldn’t get much going and also was called for a blindside block penalty.

Unfortunately for Collins, cutting Penny would be a bad financial move for the Seahawks and Travis Homer is a better special teams player. How this backfield comes out in the end is hard to predict. As for the Seahawks beat writers, they all seem to be in Collins’ corner.

Fantasy implications

Until we know what will happen with their roster cuts, it’s hard to go in on Collins, but I don’t see any reason not to grab him as a late-round flier in deeper leagues. The Seahawks will run the ball and their RB2 has plenty of value.

