Who will see playing time for Packers vs. Bills in Week 3 preseason

The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills will play in the first preseason game of the day on Saturday, August 28th. Below is a look at which offensive skill position players may or may no be available on Saturday afternoon.

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers is highly unlikely to make his preseason debut, but Jordan Love returned to practice earlier this week after missing last week’s game with a shoulder injury. Any live in-game reps he can get are important, so he should be ready to go in this game and see plenty of time. Josh Allen has not taken a snap during the preseason, and it’s unlikely he will play on Saturday.

Running Backs

Aaron Jones has not seen the field this preseason, and it’s likely he will rest up before a large workload in the regular season. Zack Moss and Devin Singletary saw a decent number of snaps last week, and we could see both again on Saturday.

Wide Receivers

Just like Rodgers and Jones, do not expect the Packers to give Davante Adams any snaps on Saturday. The Bills receivers have a long list of injuries including Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, who are both out for a few days as a close contact to a training staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. Stefon Diggs returned to practice after dealing with a knee injury. Isaiah McKenzie is dealing with a shoulder issue, and Emmanuel Sanders has an injured foot.

Tight Ends

Packers reserve tight end Josiah Deguara has not played in a preseason game yet as he returned to practice from last season’s ACL injury. Reserve Bills right end Tommy Sweeney is dealing with a foot injury.