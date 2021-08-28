Who will see playing time for Ravens vs. Washington in Week 3 preseason

The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team will match up with each other on Saturday, August 28th as their final preseason games. Below is a look at which offensive skill position players may or may not suit up.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson has yet to take a snap in the preseason for the Ravens, and reserve quarterback Trace McSorley is likely out for this game with a back injury suffered picking up a box. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke saw plenty of snaps this preseason, and it seems likely both will be active in the preseason finale.

Running Backs

Reserve Baltimore running back Justice Hill remains out with an ankle injury. Washington does not have any injuries to their backfield, and everybody should be available.

Wide Receivers

Baltimore’s wide receiver corps is very banged up. Rookie Rashad Bateman is out with a core muscle injury, and other receivers that missed practice this week include Marquise Brown (hamstring), Sammy Watkins (undisclosed), Miles Boykin (hamstring), James Porche (back) and Deon Cain (undisclosed). Even if these are minor injuries, it would be nice for Jackson to have some time to develop chemistry with his receivers before the regular season gets started. Washington receiver Curtis Samuel recently returned to practice after healing from a groin injury and had been on the reserve/COVID list.

Tight Ends

Baltimore’s Mark Andrews suffered severe cramping last week, and reserve tight end Nick Boyle is hopeful to be ready to play in Week 1 and is recovering from last season’s torn ACL. Washington’s tight end room is led by Logan Thomas, and we’ll see how much the coaching staff wants to see of him.