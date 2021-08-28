Who will see playing time for Bears vs. Titans in Week 3 preseason

The Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans will wrap up the 2021 NFL preseason on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET, before the regular season kicks off next month. Below we’ll take a look at who is and not playing in the preseason finale.

Quarterbacks

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters earlier this week that rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start in the team’s preseason finale. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will not play as he’s set to start in Week 1 of the regular season against the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans have not announced if any of their starters will play this weekend.

Running Backs

The Bears do not have running backs on the injured list, but it’s unlikely we’ll see Damian Williams or David Montgomery. Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry has yet to play in the preseason, while second-year running back Darrynton Evans suffered an injury in last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Wide Receivers

The Bears do not have major injuries at the wide receiver spot, except Jordan Wims. Wims was listed as questionable with an oblique strain earlier this week for Saturday’s game. For the Titans, it remains to be seen if starters Julio Jones or A.J. Brown suit up. Jones returned to practice this week after not practicing since August 2. Brown was also at practice this week and is reportedly expected to be ready for Week 1. The former Ole Miss standout underwent surgery on both knees this offseason and has missed some time in training camp.

Tight Ends

Both teams’ tight end groups are coming into Saturday night’s game with a clean bill of health. It would be shocking to see the Bears start either Jimmy Graham or Cole Kmet.