Who will see playing time for Rams vs. Broncos in Week 3 preseason

The Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos will wrap up preseason play on Saturday night in the Mile High City. Denver settled its starting quarterback battle this week, giving the nod to Teddy Bridgewater. He and Drew Lock will both play in this game. The Rams, meanwhile, will continue their preseason practice of sitting their starters. Kickoff is at 9:05 p.m. ET.

Quarterbacks

The Rams haven’t played Matthew Stafford or backup John Wolford at all during the preseason, and that’s not going to change this week. In fact, the Rams will let Bryce Perkins handle quarterbacking duties for the entire game.

Days after naming Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season, the Broncos will use him in that role for their final preseason game. Head coach Vic Fangio said this week that he plans to play both Bridgewater and backup Drew Lock.

Running Backs

Darrell Henderson is recovering from a minor thumb injury, and is resting up for the Rams’ regular season opener against the Bears. The big question is whether or not newly acquired Sony Michel will play. He only joined the team on Thursday, so it might be too soon to push him into action on Saturday. Expect Jake Funk and Xavier Jones to handle most of the team’s snaps at running back.

Melvin Gordon will be back in action this week with Denver after missing some time with a groin injury. He’s battling rookie Javonte Williams for primacy in the Broncos’ backfield.

Wide Receivers

The Rams will have their starters on the bench again for this one. Rookie receiver Ben Skowronek will be out with a fractured forearm. Second-round pick Tutu Atwell has seen some playing time in preseason, and should get more looks this week.

KJ Hamler has been out with an illness, and the Broncos will sit him this week. Courtland Sutton will take his first snaps of the preseason this week. That will give Bridgewater some reps with both Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, his top two receivers.

Tight Ends

It’ll be the backups again for the Rams. The Broncos will sit starter Noah Fant this week. He suffered a leg injury, and the team is resting him to have him ready for the season opener.