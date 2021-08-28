Who will see playing time for Chargers vs. Seahawks in Week 3 preseason

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night to close out the preseason. Seattle is looking for their first exhibition win this year, and they might have a better shot at it this week with more starters expected to play. The Chargers are 1-1 so far, and have been conservative about how much work their starters got in the preseason. That’s not expected to change this week. Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET.

Quarterbacks

The Seahawks sat Russell Wilson through the first two games of the preseason, but he is going to get some work this week along with many other starting players.

Justin Herbert hasn’t played a snap through the preseason so far, and that’s not going to change this week. Chase Daniels, his backup, will make the start for the Chargers.

Running Backs

Chris Carson’s locked into the top spot in Seattle’s running back rotation. But with four other players vying for snaps this year, it would be a surprise to see Carson on the field this week, even if the Seahawks do play more of their starters. Expect Rashaad Penny, who could on the roster bubble, to share the load with DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer, Josh Johnson and Alex Collins.

Austin Ekeler is shut down for the preseason. Justin Jackson is expected to be the Chargers No. 2, but he wasn’t practicing at the end of the week prior to this game. Jackson missed last week’s game with an injury too. That should leave plenty of work once again for Larry Rountree III and Joshua Kelly.

Wide Receivers

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett didn’t play in either of Seattle’s first two preseason games. They are both expected to start this week as the exhibition season wraps up. Just how many snaps they play remains to be seen, but don’t expect a heavy workload.

Keenan Allen sat last week for the Chargers, and likely will again this week. Mike Williams was sitting out from practice with a minor injury late in the week.

Tight Ends

Carroll says he plans to play more of the starters this week, so it will be interesting to see how Gerald Everrett and Will Dissly share time, if they play. The Seahawks are still sorting out which one will be the starting tight end.

Jared Cook made his preseason debut with the Chargers last week. We’ll see if the team felt like that was enough for the veteran tight end.