Report: Deshaun Watson trade could happen ‘in the coming days,’ per NFL execs

UPDATE: Charles Robinson reported later on Saturday that the Dolphins emerged as the frontrunner. Robinson heard the Texans are seeking 3 first-round picks and 2 second-round picks.

A Deshaun Watson trade could be coming as soon as next week, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. He reported late Saturday morning that there’s been chatter among executives from around the league that the embattled Houston Texans quarterback could be dealt in the coming days with the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins being the reported two finalists to land his services.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports later reported that Carolina isn’t seeking a trade for Watson at this time.

A potential trade would signal the end of a tumultuous offseason for both Watson and the Texans organization as a whole. The three-time Pro Bowl QB expressed his dissatisfaction with the franchise early in the offseason and requested a trade back in January. But that controversy quickly took a backseat in the spring to Watson being accused of sexual assault and harassment by 22 women.

Both the Panthers and Dolphins currently have starting quarterbacks in place in Sam Darnold and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively. Given Watson’s legal issues and potential to be sidelined for the season, it’s uncertain how soon any team would trade for him.