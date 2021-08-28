Patrick Mahomes voted NFL’s top player for 2021 by his peers

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes checks in at No. 1 on the NFL’s Top 100 players for 2021 as voted by the players.

Mahomes had another stellar season in 2020, putting up 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions en route to another Super Bowl appearance for the Chiefs but struggled in the game that mattered most, tossing two picks to no touchdowns in a 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The superstar is the MVP frontrunner according to DraftKings Sportsbook at +500. He’s also the favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year at +700, an honor he previously won in 2018. The Chiefs are favorites to win the AFC at +250 and the Super Bowl at +500 thanks to Mahomes’ presence. As the league’s top player, he’s always going to have the team in contention.

One mark to look at with Mahomes specifically is his touchdown prop. According to the oddsmakers, the Chiefs quarterback is the favorite to lead the league in scores at +330. With the sting of a Super Bowl loss, could we see a historic season from Mahomes? The players already think he’s the best in the league, but adding another record to his growing legacy would further improve his stock among the greatest quarterbacks of all time.