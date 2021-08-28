Ravens make history with 20th consecutive preseason win

The Baltimore Ravens won their 20th consecutive preseason game with a 37-3 victory over the Washington Football Team, breaking a tie with Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers for the longest winning streak in the preseason. They are 18-1-1 against the spread in those 20 wins.

However, this piece of history may have come at a serious cost. Ravens starting running back JK Dobbins suffered what could be a significant knee injury on the opening drive and had to be carted to the locker room. There’s no word yet on how serious the injury is, but it didn’t look good. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson took two sacks in limited action, but left the game unscathed.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley was the star of the show, accounting for five total touchdowns. He appears to be the perfect backup for Jackson in Baltimore’s system, perhaps the only situation in the NFL to match his skillset.

The Ravens are +1400 to win the Super Bowl this year according to DraftKings Sportsbook, good for the fifth-best odds alongside the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. They are behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to win the AFC at +600.