Courtland Sutton returns to field in Week 3 NFL preseason

The Denver Broncos hope to complement their star-studded defense with a decent offense this season, turning to Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback in hopes of more consistent production. The return of top wide receiver Courtland Sutton should help Denver. Sutton saw his first live action since Week 2 of last season when he suffered an ACL injury trying to make a tackle after an interception agains the Steelers.

Courtland Sutton Week 3 preseason stats

2 catches, 27 yards, 1 TD

Analysis

Sutton didn’t get much work, but he did have a touchdown and looked good getting off the line.

If Sutton can consistently create this kind of separation, it will open up opportunities for himself and Denver’s other young receivers. Bridgewater isn’t much of a deep ball guy, but he’ll have to take some shots eventually for this offense to click and Sutton is a great deep ball receiver.

Fantasy implications

Sutton appears to be the top option in this offense, but Bridgewater’s lack of willingness to throw deep does cap his upside a bit. The emergence of Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler is also concerning for fantasy owners looking at Sutton to be a WR1. He’s got that potential, but the Broncos have been inconsistent offensively. Sutton is going to get snaps and volume if he stays healthy, but he’s likely limited to WR2 production this year.